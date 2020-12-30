Police: Vermont man faces multiple drug charges

WHITEHALL — A Vermont man is facing multiple drug charges, following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Angel Bauzo, 32, was stopped by state police at around 3 a.m. After a brief interview, police noticed signs of drug use and executed a search of the vehicle.

Bauzo was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine and THC candies, according to police.

He was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bauzo was released and is due back in Whitehall Town Court on Jan. 25.