Police: Vermont man drove impaired by drugs with child in vehicle

MOREAU — A Vermont man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove while under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle.
State police responded to the area of a construction pull-off on state Route 9 in Moreau at about 10:53 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked there. Troopers found the vehicle being driven by Jeremy S. Chapin, 43, of East Calais. A child under the age of 15 was also in the vehicle, according to a news release.
Police said Chapin failed to follow the trooper’s instructions and began driving away on Route 9, where he was stopped. Chapin was charged with a felony count of aggravated driving while ability impaired by drugs (Leandra’s Law). An investigation found methamphetamines in the vehicle.
The child was evaluated by EMS and turned over to a family member.
Chapin was transported to the state police Wilton barracks for processing, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert. A blood sample was taken to determine the drug content of his blood.
He was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Feb. 15, and then released to a sober party.