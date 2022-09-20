Police: Two women arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested two women for allegedly possessing drugs following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Morgan E. Bemis-Heym, 30, of Hudson Falls, was seen driving a black Jeep with a brake light out. According to police, Bemis-Heym was driving with a suspended license.

Police said when they approached the vehicle, they observed a scale with "a white powder substance consistent with cocaine residue and a knife in plain view."

Officers then removed Bemis-Heym from the vehicle and found a bag on the driver's seat that appeared to contain crack cocaine. After she was taken to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police discovered she was in possession of more crack cocaine.

Linda L. Marshall, 52, of South Glens Falls, was a passenger in the car and originally gave a false name, according to police. It was later discovered she has active warrants in the city of Glens Falls and Saratoga County.

Bemis-Heym was charged with a felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with a half-ounce or more of a narcotic drug, and a misdemeanor count of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Marshall was charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal impersonation.

Bemis-Heym and Marshall were both arraigned on Sunday in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on their own recognizance to return at a later date.