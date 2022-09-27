 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Two Walmart employees charged with larceny

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested two Walmart employees on Monday accused of stealing over $1,000 of merchandise. 

According to police, at 9:02 p.m. officers responded to reports of two employees inside the store who had stolen items. Police did not indicate which of the two Queensbury Walmart locations the call came from. 

An investigation determined that Brian E. Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie R. Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid and stole numerous items worth over $1,000, police said. 

Both were charged with felony counts of fourth-degree of grand larceny, processed, and released with court appearance tickets for Oct. 17.

