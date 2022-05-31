Police: Two retailers sold liquor to underage buyers, but 25 in area did not

In an undercover sting operation, state police found two Queensbury establishments to have sold alcohol to underage customers on Friday.

State police said that 25 other locations were in compliance.

On Friday, state police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Warren County.

Two people were charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to customers under the age of 21.

The two establishments that were not in compliance were Cobble Pond Farms at 107 Main St., Queensbury; and Jim’s Wine and Liquor at 4 Southwestern Ave., Queensbury.

During these operations, troopers enter the establishment in plainclothes and purchase alcohol. The police also used underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth, according to a state police news release.

The 25 establishments that were in compliance are:

Stewart’s, 221 Corinth Road, Queensbury

FasTrac, 208 Corinth Road, Queensbury

Cumberland Farms, 110 Main St., Queensbury

Speedway, 81 Main St., Queensbury

Dollar General, 61 Main St., Queensbury

CVS, 5 Main St., Queensbury

Stewart’s, 777 Quaker Rd., Queensbury

Anchor Beverage, 376 Dix Ave. Suite 2, Queensbury

Oropallo’s Discount Wine & Liquor, 376 Dix Ave., Queensbury

Speedway, 756 Quaker Road, Queensbury

Adirondack Wine & Liquors, 278 Quaker Road, Queensbury

Minogue’s Beverage Center, 266 Quaker Road, Queensbury

Cobble Pond Farms, 234 Quaker Road, Queensbury

CVS, 216 Quaker Road, Queensbury

Cumberland Farms, 410 Quaker Road, Queensbury

Sunoco, 658 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

Mohan’s Glen Dew, 689 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

Walgreens, 724 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

Monty’s, 909 state Route 9, Queensbury

Cumberland Farms, 966 state Route 9, Queensbury

Stewart’s, 1002 state Route 9, Queensbury

Jolly, 1412 state Route 9, Lake George

Stewart’s, 1433 state Route 9, Lake George