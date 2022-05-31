Police: Two retailers sold liquor to underage buyers, but 25 in area did not

In an undercover sting operation, state police found two Queensbury establishments to have sold alcohol to underage customers on Friday.
State police said that 25 other locations were in compliance.
On Friday, state police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Warren County.
Two people were charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, after selling alcohol to customers under the age of 21.
The two establishments that were not in compliance were Cobble Pond Farms at 107 Main St., Queensbury; and Jim’s Wine and Liquor at 4 Southwestern Ave., Queensbury.
During these operations, troopers enter the establishment in plainclothes and purchase alcohol. The police also used underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth, according to a state police news release.
The 25 establishments that were in compliance are:
- Stewart’s, 221 Corinth Road, Queensbury
- FasTrac, 208 Corinth Road, Queensbury
- Cumberland Farms, 110 Main St., Queensbury
- Speedway, 81 Main St., Queensbury
- Dollar General, 61 Main St., Queensbury
- CVS, 5 Main St., Queensbury
- Stewart’s, 777 Quaker Rd., Queensbury
- Anchor Beverage, 376 Dix Ave. Suite 2, Queensbury
- Oropallo’s Discount Wine & Liquor, 376 Dix Ave., Queensbury
- Speedway, 756 Quaker Road, Queensbury
- Adirondack Wine & Liquors, 278 Quaker Road, Queensbury
- Minogue’s Beverage Center, 266 Quaker Road, Queensbury
- Cobble Pond Farms, 234 Quaker Road, Queensbury
- CVS, 216 Quaker Road, Queensbury
- Cumberland Farms, 410 Quaker Road, Queensbury
- Sunoco, 658 Upper Glen St., Queensbury
- Mohan’s Glen Dew, 689 Upper Glen St., Queensbury
- Walgreens, 724 Upper Glen St., Queensbury
- Monty’s, 909 state Route 9, Queensbury
- Cumberland Farms, 966 state Route 9, Queensbury
- Stewart’s, 1002 state Route 9, Queensbury
- Jolly, 1412 state Route 9, Lake George
- Stewart’s, 1433 state Route 9, Lake George