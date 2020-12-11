Police: Two men stole thousands of dollars in scratch-off tickets from Lake George convenience store

LAKE GEORGE — The luck ran out for two Plattsburgh men that police say broke into a Lake George convenience store in September and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery scratch-off tickets.

Jon M. Walecki, 50, and 26-year-old Alan R. Smith, both of 14 Dormitory Road, are accused of smashing out the glass of the front door to Mac’s Market Citgo station at Exit 23 on Sept. 4. They caused extensive damage to the business.

Once inside, police said they stole an entire rack containing several thousands of dollars’ worth of New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Walecki and Smith were both charged with felony counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Walecki was arraigned at the Lake George Town Court and sent back to the Essex County Jail, where he is incarcerated on separate charges. Smith was arraigned at Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance.

Both defendants will be scheduled to appear in Warren County Court on dates to be determined.

