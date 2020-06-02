Police: Two men shot at residences in Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAY — Two Hadley men face charges for allegedly firing upon two occupied residences on Hollow Road last month, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office announced the charges on Tuesday for Kenneth Burdick, 46, and Alex Shippee, 28, both of Hadley Hill Road for the May 11 incidents.

They were charged with two counts each of felony first degree reckless endangerment for the shootings, police said.

Police said the pair fired gun shots in the direction of two separate residences, which had numerous people sleeping inside. No one was injured from the gunfire, police said.

Burdick and Shippee were arraigned by City of Saratoga Springs Judge Waite and were released to appear in Day Town Court at a later date.

Police said the investigation remains open and more arrests are expected.

