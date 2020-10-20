 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Two men possessed more than 100 pounds of marijuana
0 comments

Police: Two men possessed more than 100 pounds of marijuana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Two Ulster County men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly possessing more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

State police stopped 63-year-old Paul D. Simpson and 40-year-old Christopher F. Rielle, both of Highland, on the Northway in the town of Lake George just before 8 p.m.

Upon interviewing Simpson, who was driving, the trooper observed signs of drug use.

A search of Simpson, Rielle and the vehicle found multiple duffel bags containing over 100 pounds of marijuana, police said. 

They were both charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News