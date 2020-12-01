Police: Two men had crack in vehicle during Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Sunday.

State police stopped a vehicle on the Northway in the town of Moreau just before 7 p.m. The trooper interviewed the driver, 31-year-old Albany resident Jamel Phillips, and observed signs of drug use, according to police.

Police searched Phillips and his passenger, 30-year-old Shateef Oliver, of Georgia, and the vehicle. The trooper found about 1.2 grams of cocaine, 1.1 grams of crack cocaine and a revolver that Phillips was not legally allowed to possess.

Phillips has a lengthy criminal record. He served a little less than 2 years in prison for his most recent criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction. He was released in May 2017, according to the state inmate database.

Phillips was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both men were charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Phillips and Oliver were arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. They are scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.