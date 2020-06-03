You are the owner of this article.
Police: Two men had 106 grams of cocaine

QUEENSBURY — Two Hudson Falls men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing about 106 grams of cocaine.

A trooper stopped a vehicle on the northbound lane of the Northway south of Exit 17 at around 10 p.m. for a traffic infraction. While the trooper spoke with the driver, Matthew N. Smyth, 36, and his 33-year-old passenger Phillip R. Scoville, a K-9 unit indicated that drugs were in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Police found the drugs after searching the vehicle.

Both men were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of narcotic drug intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in court on July 1 at 9 a.m.

