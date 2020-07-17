Police: Two men damaged Bolton motel
Police: Two men damaged Bolton motel

BOLTON — Two men have been arrested for allegedly damaging a motel in Bolton.

State Police responded to the Contessa Resort just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kevin Munoz, 37, of Howell Junction, and Christopher Munoz, 39, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, are accused of causing over $250 in damage to the inside of the office after having a dispute with the owner.

Both men, who are cousins, were charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief.

They were released and are due back in Bolton Town Court on Sept. 9.

