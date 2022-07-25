Police: Two men arrested in connection with home burglaries

GRANVILLE — Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the village of Granville.

Police were called to a reported burglary at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and determined two other homes had been broken into as well. Troopers arrested Daniel Valastro, 31, of Whitehall, and an unidentified 18-year-old male, of Granville, still in the area shortly after the crimes were reported.

Valastro and the other male are both charged with three felony counts of second-degree burglary.

Both men were transported to the State Police barracks in Granville. The unidentified man was released after he was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment and appeared in Whitehall Town Court on Monday. Valastro is a parolee with three prior felony convictions. He was remanded to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact State Police at Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.