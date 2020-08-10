Police: Two killed, two critically injured in single-car accident in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM — Two people were killed and two others critically injured in a single car accident on Interstate 890 just before midnight on Saturday, State Police said.

Police are still investigating the accident in the area of Exit 9A eastbound. The vehicle was found off of the south shoulder of the roadway and had six occupants in the vehicle, police said.

A 32-year-old female was declared deceased at the scene. The five other occupants were transported to Albany Medical Center, where an 11-year-old male occupant succumbed to his injuries. A 14-year-old female and a 29-year-old female were treated for critical injuries, police said.

The identities of the victims are withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The conditions of two others in vehicle were not released by police.