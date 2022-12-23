Police: Two gave false identification during Queensbury investigation

QUEENSBURY — Two people have been arrested for allegedly providing false identification to police and possessing drugs.

State police troopers were interviewing people in the area of Meadowbrook Road in Queensbury on Dec. 20 at about 1:22 p.m. on an unrelated matter. They approached Donald C. Tomlinson, 40, of Queensbury, and 24-year-old Wilton resident Brianna F. Bouley. Police said Tomlinson and Bouley provided false identifying information, according to a news release.

An investigation determined that they both had multiple active warrants for their arrest. Police said they attempted to flee on foot, but Bouley quickly surrendered. Tomlinson was located and taken into custody a short time later. They also had drugs in their possession.

Both Tomlinson and Bouley were charged with misdemeanors of second-degree criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Tomlinson faces an additional charge of resisting arrest.

Bouley was issued an appearance ticket and then turned over to the Glens Falls Police Department for a warrant. Tomlinson was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.

They are both due in Queensbury Town Court on Jan. 9.