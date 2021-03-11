Police: Two Ballston Spa men distributed crack cocaine in Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA — Two Ballston Spa man were arrested on Wednesday after police said they were distributing large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Saratoga County.

Bryan E. Gailor 42, and Jesse R. Coleman, 37, were arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

Police obtained a warrant to search their residence at 17 Ballston Ave. Officers found large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as packaging materials and scales, according to a news release.

Gailor and Coleman were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.