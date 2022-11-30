 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Two arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during Greenwich traffic stop

GREENWICH — Two people were arrested after a stolen gun and drugs were discovered during a traffic stop in Greenwich.

On Saturday at 4:40 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on Fish Hatchery Road in the town of Jackson after observing traffic violations. The driver was identified as Hunter M. Dooley, 29, of Salem, and the passenger as Donald G. Gray, 37, of Ettrick, Virginia.  

The investigation led to the discovery of multiple drugs and an illegally possessed handgun in the vehicle, police said.

According to police, when troopers attempted to arrest Gray, he resisted and fled on foot, but was quickly caught and arrested.

The handgun was later determined to have been stolen from Virginia in September 2022.

Dooley and Gray were both charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Gray was also charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

Both were transported to the state police Greenwich station for processing and turned over to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment. On Sunday they were arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to Washington County Jail without bail.

