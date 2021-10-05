 Skip to main content
Police: Troy woman stole $8,000 worth of items from Best Buy
Makayla P. Minius

Minius

 Provided photo

WILTON — A Troy woman was arrested on Monday after police said she stole more than $8,000 in merchandise from Best Buy.

Makayla P. Minius, 21, is accused of taking the items on Aug. 30, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not identify the type of merchandise she is accused of stealing.

Minius was charged with two felony counts of third-degree grand larceny.

She was released and is due back in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.

Police said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.

