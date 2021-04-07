 Skip to main content
Police: Troy woman had crack during Moreau traffic stop
MOREAU — A Troy woman was arrested on Friday after police said they found crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Brittaney L. Tatsey, 28, was pulled over on the Northway in the town of Moreau at about 11:15 p.m. for a traffic infraction. After speaking with Tatsey, the trooper had cause to request a search of the vehicle and Tatsey granted consent.

The search found numerous plastic baggies containing a total of about 196 grams of crack cocaine, police said. Tatsey also had items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Tatsey was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell, as well as misdemeanor second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Moreau Town Court on Wednesday.

