Police: Troy stole from multiple Wilton businesses
WILTON — A Troy man is facing multiple charges in connection with a series of thefts at businesses in Wilton.

Kristopher M. Flores, 36, allegedly stole merchandise totaling just over $1,000 on Sept. 10. He was arrested on Saturday on a warrant for felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

He is also accused of stealing $559 from a business on Sept. 26. He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

Flores has also been charged with misdemeanors of petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly stealing merchandise totaling $853 and removing wire wraps in the store to steal the merchandise, according to state police.

Police did not identify the businesses.

He is scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.

