WHITE CREEK — A Troy couple faces multiple drug charges after being arrested on Saturday by State Police.

Ashley Bombardier, 28, and 36-year-old Joseph Bombardier were stopped by police near the intersection of state Route 22 and county Route 68 just before 11:30 a.m. in White Creek, according to the State Police public information website.

They were each charged with one felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one unlawful possession of marijuana.

Ashley Bombardier was charged with three violations of having a controlled substance in a nonoriginal container. Joseph Bombardier was charged with one violation of having a controlled substance in a nonoriginal container.

They were each held without bail.

