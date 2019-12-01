WHITE CREEK — A Troy couple faces multiple drug charges after being arrested on Saturday by State Police.
Ashley Bombardier, 28, and 36-year-old Joseph Bombardier were stopped by police near the intersection of state Route 22 and county Route 68 just before 11:30 a.m. in White Creek, according to the State Police public information website.
They were each charged with one felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, two misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one unlawful possession of marijuana.
Ashley Bombardier was charged with three violations of having a controlled substance in a nonoriginal container. Joseph Bombardier was charged with one violation of having a controlled substance in a nonoriginal container.
They were each held without bail.
