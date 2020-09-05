 Skip to main content
Police: Traffic stop results in child endangerment, drug charges
CLIFTON PARK — Two Queensbury residents were travelling with a minor when state police discovered various drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday.

Peter W. Mertens, 29, and Moriah I. Baer, 25, are both facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop on Fire Road in Clifton Park.

During the stop, police discovered various drugs and drug paraphernalia, including marijuana, LSD and buprenorphine.

The pair faces a slew of misdemeanors including, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance; one count of possession of a hypodermic instrument and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mertens was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

Mertens and Baer were both released on appearance tickets and are due back in Clifton Park Town Court on Oct. 7. 

