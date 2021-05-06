Police: Tractor-trailer driver was more than twice the legal limit for intoxication

CHESTER — A tractor-trailer driver from Massachusetts was arrested on Wednesday after police said he was driving on the Northway at more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

State police responded to the area of Exit 25 at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report about a tractor-trailer that was driving erratically.

Troopers found the tractor-trailer and saw it almost collide with another vehicle and pulled it over.

When speaking with the driver, 46-year-old Sergey Lisitsin, of Westfield, the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment, police said.

Lisitin failed field sobriety tests, police said.

He was arrested and taken to the state police station, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21%, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated and taken to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

