Police: Tow truck driver killed in Northway crash by repeat DWI offender

WILTON — Police arrested a repeat DWI offender after a three-car crash on the Northway on Thursday night that left one man dead.

Tow truck driver Alex W. Bleickhardt, 33, of Pottersville, was declared dead at the scene, after he was struck by a car driven by Justin P. Rodriguez, 41, of Moreau, according to police.

At 10:41 p.m., state police responded to reports of a three-car accident between exits 15 and 16. An investigation determined Rodriguez was traveling north on the Northway, when his vehicle left the travel lanes and drove onto the shoulder, striking a disabled box truck, tow truck and tow truck operator, according to a news release.

Bleickhardt was servicing the disabled truck and preparing to load it onto the tow truck when he was hit.

Police said Rodriguez was extracted from his vehicle and brought to Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Rodriguez is a repeat DWI offender, with multiple convictions resulting in a permanently revoked license.

After he was released from the hospital, Rodriguez was charged with first-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned at Wilton Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

State police were assisted on the scene by the New York State Department of Transportation, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Wilton Fire, and Wilton EMS.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.