Police to crack down on impaired driving around St. Patrick's Day

State police have increased patrols to combat drunken, impaired and reckless driving as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations get underway.

The crackdown began Tuesday and runs through Sunday. The special traffic enforcement detail is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and a number of sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period. State police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices and will assign details to catch underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, troopers arrested 203 people for DWI, issued 372 tickets for distracted driving and 12,279 tickets in total, according to a news release.

Drunken driving kills more than 10,000 people each year in the country. An impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000.

Police are asking that people plan a way to get home safely at the end of the night by using a taxi or ride-sharing business, designating a sober friend to help get them home and calling law enforcement if they see an impaired driver.

People are encouraged to download the “Have a Plan” mobile app that can locate a taxi service and help with creating a designated driver list.

