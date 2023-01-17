Police: Ticonderoga woman broke into home, assaulted occupant

Police described the events this way: "Troopers responded to Lapeter Way in the town of Crown Point for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Thompson was trying to force herself into the residence by kicking it. While doing so she broke the chain on the door. Thompson entered the residence, yelling and started striking the victim with a closed and opened fist. The victim went into the bathroom to contact law enforcement for help. At that time Thompson grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attempted to open the bathroom door with the knife. Thompson continued to damage the bathroom door by kicking and stabbing it. After some time, the victim came out of the bathroom, and Thompson left the residence."