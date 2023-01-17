Police: Ticonderoga woman broke into home, assaulted occupant

CROWN POINT — A 24-year-old Ticonderoga woman was arrested Saturday after police said she forced her way into a Crown Point home and assaulted a resident inside.
State police, in a news release, described the incident as a "domestic dispute."
Sadie E. Thompson was arrested on the following charges: fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal contempt. The burglary and criminal contempt charges are felonies; the other charges are misdemeanors.
The incident started about 12:42 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Police described the events this way: "Troopers responded to Lapeter Way in the town of Crown Point for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined Thompson was trying to force herself into the residence by kicking it. While doing so she broke the chain on the door. Thompson entered the residence, yelling and started striking the victim with a closed and opened fist. The victim went into the bathroom to contact law enforcement for help. At that time Thompson grabbed a knife from the kitchen and attempted to open the bathroom door with the knife. Thompson continued to damage the bathroom door by kicking and stabbing it. After some time, the victim came out of the bathroom, and Thompson left the residence."
Thompson was located by an Essex County sheriff's deputy and she was held at Ticonderoga Police Department, the news release said.
She was arrested and transported to the state police office in Schroon Lake for processing.
She was arraigned in the Ticonderoga Town Court and sent to Essex County Jail on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond and $40,000 partially secured bond.
State police were assisted by the Essex County Sheriff's Office and Ticonderoga Police Department.