Police: Ticonderoga man violated protection order

QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga man was arrested on Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
State police received a complaint that Mark D. Fleury, 46, repeatedly called the victim, even though Fleury had been issued a stay-away order.
Fleury was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released under supervision.
He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
