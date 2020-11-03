 Skip to main content
Police: Ticonderoga man violated protection order
QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga man was arrested on Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

State police received a complaint that Mark D. Fleury, 46, repeatedly called the victim, even though Fleury had been issued a stay-away order.

Fleury was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released under supervision.

He is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

