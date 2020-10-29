Police: Ticonderoga man improperly received benefits

FORT EDWARD — A Ticonderoga man is being accused of welfare fraud.
A joint investigation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit alleges that Anthony C. Armstrong, 31, failed to report employment income. That resulted in him receiving $4,104 in temporary assistance benefits to which he was not entitled, according to a news release.
Armstrong was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny.
He was arraigned in the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released without bail.
