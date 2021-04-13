Police: Thurman man violated protection order for second time

FORT EDWARD — A Thurman man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection for the second time in less than a year.

Kristopher R. Burch, 46, is accused of contacting a woman who had an order of protection against him, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged incident took place on Feb. 15.

Burch was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and sent to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.

Burch was arrested in September after police said he entered a Perry Street residence in Fort Edward on July 19. The person who lived there had a stay-away order of protection against him.

Burch was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated felony offense in that case.

He also faces misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property at the residence.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.