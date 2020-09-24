Police: Thurman man violated order of protection

FORT EDWARD — A Thurman man has been arrested on multiple charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Kristopher R. Burch, 45, of 592 High St., is accused of entering a Perry Street residence in Fort Edward on July 19 at about 9:45 p.m. The person who lived there had a stay away order of protection against him, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Following several tips, officers arrested Burch on Tuesday at a residence in Queensbury. He was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated felony offense.

Burch also faces misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property at the residence.

He was sent to the Washington County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond.