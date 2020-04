× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAY BROOK — New York State Police confirmed Friday that three officers in Troop B have tested positive for COVID-19.

Troop B extends to Essex, Franklin, Clinton and St. Lawrence counties. It also covers the northern portion of Hamilton County.

It has not been released yet where these officers were stationed within the district.