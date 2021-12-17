Police: Three men stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — State Police said that three men were arrested and charged with entering Walmart in Queensbury and stealing more that $1,000 worth of goods from the store on July 18.

Kevin P. Gervasio, 35, of Troy, and Andrew L. Lavalley, 38, of Cohoes, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny of property value greater than $1,000, a felony, and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

Angelo J. Zeoli, 41, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

Police said that, following an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for all three men.

Gervasio was incarcerated in the Rensselaer County Jail and was produced for arraignment before the Queensbury Town Court, according to police.

Zeoli was picked up by state police following his release from Rensselaer County Jail and was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court. Police said that he was released to the supervision of probation and is due in Queensbury Town Court on a later date.

Lavalley was located and taken into custody, and police said that he was processed at the state police station in Wilton. He was issued an appearance ticket for Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 27.

