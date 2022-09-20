Police: Three men had drugs, loaded weapon in vehicle

QUEENSBURY — Police arrested three men on drug charges on Sunday following a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Big Boom Road in Queensbury.

Jonathan C.A. Johnson, also known as “Twin” or “Twin Salvage,” 29, of Glens Falls, was driving a Volvo XC90 when he was stopped by police after failing to signal while making a left turn at an intersection, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle also had switched Vermont license plates that were registered to a Chevrolet. After searching the vehicle, police said they found crack cocaine on the front passenger seat. A loaded 9mm firearm, a quantity of crack cocaine and a digital scale with cocaine residue were located in the glove compartment, police said.

Johnson and his passengers — 29-year-old Argyle resident Robert J. Periard and 20-year-old Maleki A. Nichols — were arrested.

All three were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Johnson, who has pending drug felony charges out of Glens Falls, also was issued traffic tickets for failure to signal and for switched license plates.

All three were arraigned in Queensbury Town Court.

Periard and Nichols were released on their own recognizance and Johnson was jailed for lack of bail of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.

Patrol Officer Christopher Perilli handled the traffic stop with the assistance of the patrol unit, Narcotics Enforcement Unit and state police.