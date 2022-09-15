Police: Three charged with weapons and drug possession after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — Three people were arrested on drug and weapon possession charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

At 11:41 p.m., state police pulled a vehicle over on the Northway in the town of Moreau for a violation. Police determined that Leland T. Smith Jr., 43, of Hudson Falls, was driving without a valid license. Smith and his passengers — Jaqueline A. Rock, 32, of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48, of Kingsbury, were allegedly in possession of drugs and a weapon.

Rock was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Smith was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic violations.

Larock was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All three was processed by state police in Wilton. Rock received an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court and released. Larock and Smith were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and then released.