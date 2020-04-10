Police: Teen stole car and crashed it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH CREEK — A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a car and crashing it.

State Police were called to the intersection of Peaceful Valley Road and state Route 28 for report of a property damage accident shortly after 11 p.m. After an investigation, police determined that the teen took the vehicle from a residence a short distance away, according to a news release.

The teen’s name was not released because of his age. He lives in Johnsburg, according to the State Police public information website.

The youth was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

The youth was released to the parents and referred to Warren County Probation to appear in Family Court at a later date.

