Police: Syracuse man drove drunk for at least the third time in 10 years

QUEENSBURY — State police arrested a Syracuse man on Friday for allegedly driving drunk for at least the third time in 10 years.

A trooper stopped 53-year-old Michael R. Pyle at about 5:40 p.m. in Queensbury. Troopers found that he was intoxicated.

Pyle was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.08% and DWI-two previous convictions within 10 years, according to the state police public information website.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, which is required because of his previous DWI convictions.

Pyle was held pending arraignment.

