Police: Sullivan County woman tried to smuggle synthetic marijuana into prison

FORT ANN — A Sullivan County woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she tried to smuggle synthetic marijuana into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Nicole E. Pitcher, 30, of Eldred, was caught with the marijuana by a correctional officer's dog at the medium-security state prison in Fort Ann.
Pitcher was charged with a felony count of introducing dangerous contraband and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
