Police: Suffolk County woman brought Suboxone into Great Meadow prison

FORT ANN — A Suffolk County woman has been arrested after police said she tried to bring Suboxone into the Great Meadow Correctional Facility.
Jeanne M. Zoller, 51, of Mastic, was charged on Nov. 12 after authorities said she tried to bring the drug into the maximum-security state prison.
Zoller was charged with felony counts of introducing dangerous prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
