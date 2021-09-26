Police: Stillwater man had sex with minor

STILLWATER — A Stillwater man was arrested Wednesday on child sex abuse charges.
Police said Michael W. Siddon, 53, of Hudson Avenue, engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person younger than 17 years old.
The alleged incidents occurred on June 9-10 in the village of Stillwater, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Siddon was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree criminal sex act.
He was arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
