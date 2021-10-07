Police: Stillwater man crashed stolen car while drunk

WILTON — A Stillwater man was arrested Thursday after police said he drove drunk and crashed a stolen vehicle on the Northway.

State police responded to a one-car rollover accident at about 2:30 a.m. in Wilton near Exit 16.

Police said the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Evan T. Febres, crashed the 2018 Porsche Panamera. He then fled on foot but was arrested a short distance from the scene, according to police.

Police determined that the car was stolen from Albany.

Troopers observed signs that Panamera was intoxicated. He was taken to the Wilton police station, where he refused a breath test.

Febres was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.