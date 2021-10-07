 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Stillwater man crashed stolen car while drunk
0 comments

Police: Stillwater man crashed stolen car while drunk

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Stillwater man was arrested Thursday after police said he drove drunk and crashed a stolen vehicle on the Northway.

State police responded to a one-car rollover accident at about 2:30 a.m. in Wilton near Exit 16.

Police said the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Evan T. Febres, crashed the 2018 Porsche Panamera. He then fled on foot but was arrested a short distance from the scene, according to police.

Police determined that the car was stolen from Albany.

Troopers observed signs that Panamera was intoxicated. He was taken to the Wilton police station, where he refused a breath test.

Febres was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News