Police step up patrols for St. Patrick's festivities

New York State Police have increased patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations have started this weekend.

The special traffic enforcement detail, which is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, began on Friday and runs through Wednesday.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and a number of sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period. State Police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices, and will also conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors operations during the campaign, according to a news release.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement, troopers arrested 259 people for DWI, issued 371 tickets for distracted driving and 13,038 in total, police said.

