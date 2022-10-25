Police: Staten Island man possessed 150 pounds of cannabis

WILTON — A Staten Island man has been arrested for allegedly possessing large quantities of cannabis, ketamine and methamphetamine.
State police stopped a Dodge pickup on the Northway in the town of Wilton at about 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 20 for vehicle and traffic violations. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Daniel Yousef. During the course of the investigation, troopers found six large duffel bags in the truck’s bed containing over 150 pounds of cannabis, more than 40 kilograms of the anesthetic ketamine and 4 kilograms of meth, according to a news release.
Yousef was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of cannabis.
He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond.