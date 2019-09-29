{{featured_button_text}}
State Police logo

BOLTON — A St. Lawrence County man was arrested Saturday for allegedly possessing at least 10 pounds of marijuana.

Troopers stopped 22-year-old Casey J. Morrill, of Waddington, just after noon at the southbound rest area near Exit 24, according to the State Police public information website.

Morrill was charged with felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and held without bail.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Possessing 10 pounds or more of marijuana is a Class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

No further information was available regarding how much marijuana was in the vehicle.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments