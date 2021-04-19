 Skip to main content
Police: South Glens Falls woman used stolen debit card to make purchases
WILTON — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she used a stolen debit card to make purchases.

State police received a complaint on April 12 from a victim who left a debit card and driver’s license unattended in a coat pocket at a residence.

Police said Moriah J. Ross, 21, took the card and driver’s license and used it to make fraudulent purchases.

Ross was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

She was released and is due back in court at a later date.

