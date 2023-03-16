QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls woman is accused of making over $39,000 worth of unauthorized purchases when she was working at a business.

State police received a complaint on Nov. 2, 2020 of an employee making fraudulent charges on a business account. Police said the investigation determined that while working for the company, which was not named, 36-year-old Lindsay J. Harris used the corporate credit card to make purchases for personal expenses unrelated to the business.