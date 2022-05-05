 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: South Glens Falls woman shoplifted from Walmart

WILTON — A South Glens Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from Walmart.

State police said Tasha Tatsey, 38, entered the store on Old Gick Road in Wilton on April 30 and left without paying for $52.59 worth of items. Tatsey had previously been issued a no trespassing order for the property.

She is also accused of possessing a glass smoking pipe containing cocaine residue.

Tatsey was charged with felony third-degree burglary and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on May 17.

