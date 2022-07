SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested after police said she provided false COVID vaccine information to the South Glens Falls Central School system.

Angel Isaac, 46, of Tanglewood Drive, is facing a felony charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

She has a court appearance set in Moreau Town Court for a later date.

No further information on the incident was available Thursday.