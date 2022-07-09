 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: South Glens Falls woman cut man with knife

  • 0
Jennifer Estevez

Estevez

 Provided photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested after police said she cut a person with a knife.

Jennifer Estevez, 35, was involved in a physical domestic incident with a man at her residence on July 1. She is accused of intentionally cutting his forearm with a kitchen knife, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.

The 30-year-old man was treated at the scene by Moreau EMS, but he refused further medical treatment.

Estevez was charged with felony second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released with an order of protection issued.

Chief David Gifford made the arrest and was assisted by Sergeant Jason Martin and state police.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News