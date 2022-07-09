Police: South Glens Falls woman cut man with knife

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested after police said she cut a person with a knife.

Jennifer Estevez, 35, was involved in a physical domestic incident with a man at her residence on July 1. She is accused of intentionally cutting his forearm with a kitchen knife, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.

The 30-year-old man was treated at the scene by Moreau EMS, but he refused further medical treatment.

Estevez was charged with felony second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and released with an order of protection issued.

Chief David Gifford made the arrest and was assisted by Sergeant Jason Martin and state police.