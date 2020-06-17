Police: South Glens Falls stole wallet, jewelry from vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing jewelry and a wallet from a vehicle.

State Police had received a complaint from a Moreau resident that the items were missing. The victim had contact with 29-year-old Dana M. Goossens, who had access to the vehicle.

When troopers located Goossens at the Budgetel in Moreau, police said they found the missing items in her room.

Goossens was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.