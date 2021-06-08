Police: South Glens Falls man tried to cash bad checks

QUEENSBURY — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to cash bad checks.

Michael P. Garand, 45, is accused of depositing more than $6,800 in checks at Citizen’s Bank in Queensbury by using a mobile app, according to state police. Garand withdrew the money from the checks the next day, before they were returned as having insufficient funds.

An investigation revealed that Garand had already deposited the checks at another bank on a separate occasion.

The incident took place in January 2020.

Garand was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on June 28 at 9 a.m.

