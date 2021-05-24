Police: South Glens Falls man strangled victim during domestic incident

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he strangled a person during a domestic incident.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Maplewood Parkway in Moreau. Police said Stephen R. Frank, 44, applied pressure to the throat of another person in an effort to impede the breathing or blood circulation, according to a news release. The incident took place in the presence of two children, police said.

When officers located Frank at his residence, they learned that he had driven to the location while intoxicated.

Frank was charged with felony second-degree strangulation. He also faces several misdemeanor charges including two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater.

Frank was arraigned in Edinburg Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Moreau Town Court at a later date.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.